With 68% of all entries graded 9-7, 46% of entries graded 9-8, 28% graded 9 and well over half the cohort gaining at least seven or more grades 9-7, top Sussex independent school Burgess Hill Girls is celebrating another year of GCSE success.

This cohort have shown great determination and resilience following disruption to their learning in Year 7. The way grade boundaries are decided has returned to normal this year so the improvement in the percentages of these top grades confirms that Burgess Hill Girls continues to deliver.

Students achieved highly across a wide range of subjects. In STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and maths), 65% of all entries were graded 9-7 with 85% graded 9-6. Art and Music retain their unbroken 100% 9-7 record.

This is a supremely talented Year 11 cohort which boasts stunning lead performers in the school musical, Les Misérables, a national level equestrian, those who play county level sport, medalled and record-breaking athletes, powerful leaders and changemakers both within the school and beyond, in the wider community.

Burgess Hill Girls Celebrates GCSE Success

Top student Fait Sun gained 11 Grade 9s. Burgess Hill Girls congratulates Fait for this fine achievement. A further 13 students gained 100% Grades 9-7: Catherine Bi, Lilia Cole, Lena Contreras, Annie Gallagher, Emilia Gleghorn, Poppy Green, Clara Lam, Tiffany Lee, Bronwen Llewellyn, Emily Meyer, Amelie Pendleton, Alice Tegerdine and Susie Ying.

“Burgess Hill Girls have always sought to demonstrate that success at school can be achieved in many different ways,” said Assistant Head Academic, Rohaise Flint.

“We strive, above all else, to cultivate an atmosphere and environment where each pupil is celebrated for being her unique and individual self, where each pupil feels safe and welcome in our community so that she comes to school each day ready to learn.

"We are extraordinarily proud of those who achieved academically outstanding results this week. But we have equal pride in those students who have achieved grades in subjects that they find incredibly tough.

"They have shown themselves what can be done if you have a positive attitude and a willingness to put in the hard yards, life lessons that will endure long after the dust has settled on this year’s GCSE results.”