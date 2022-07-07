Mrs Laybourn is leaving the school after 36 years, having joined in 1986 as a newly qualified PE teacher.

She became head teacher five years ago.

Mrs Laybourn said: “It’s going to be a wrench leaving the school after so many years and so many memories but I have lots of plans for my retirement and I leave it in the capable care of the new head Lars Fox.

Burgess Hill Girls' departing head Liz Laybourn (in yellow) with former pupils

“I’d like to thank all the many pupils, parents and staff members I have had the pleasure to have met in all those years for making my tenure at Burgess Hill Girls such a very happy one.”

When Mrs Laybourn began she was only a few years older than the sixth formers she taught sport to.

Cath Holmes remembers her arrival as ‘a breath of fresh air’.

“Liz was so much fun and had so much energy for sport,” she said.

“She really inspired me to become a PE teacher – in fact she inspired quite a few of us with her infectious attitude.”

Former pupil Jo Duffield said: “In the fifth form my dad died and I think sport was the only reason I did not go off the rails.

“Thanks to Liz, I was able to play non-stop and that really helped me through it.”

