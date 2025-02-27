Burgess Hill Girls partner with St James’s Montefiore Cricket Club
This collaboration will grant the students exclusive opportunities to train and compete using the club’s excellent facilities during the summer term. The club’s commitment to fostering a supportive and competitive environment makes it the perfect partner to enhance the school’s cricket programme.
This initiative comes at an exciting time for women’s cricket, which has experienced significant growth and increased participation at all levels. By aligning with a club that not only boasts historical prestige but also embraces this positive evolution of the game, the school aims to inspire our aspiring young female cricketers to pursue excellence on and off the field.
Burgess Hill Girls believe that this partnership will not only broaden the students’ sporting experiences but also contribute to the continued expansion and recognition of women’s cricket in the local community which students can explore beyond the school environment.
Alastair Cater, Director of Sport at Burgess Hill Girls said “We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with St. James’s Montefiore that we know will elevate our students’ sporting journey and reinforce our commitment to developing well-rounded individuals both academically and athletically.”