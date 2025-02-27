Burgess Hill Girls partner with St James’s Montefiore Cricket Club

Burgess Hill Girls are delighted to announce a strategic partnership with the prestigious St James’s Montefiore Cricket Club in Ditchling which is a cornerstone of local sporting excellence with a rich heritage in nurturing talent.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This collaboration will grant the students exclusive opportunities to train and compete using the club’s excellent facilities during the summer term. The club’s commitment to fostering a supportive and competitive environment makes it the perfect partner to enhance the school’s cricket programme.

This initiative comes at an exciting time for women’s cricket, which has experienced significant growth and increased participation at all levels. By aligning with a club that not only boasts historical prestige but also embraces this positive evolution of the game, the school aims to inspire our aspiring young female cricketers to pursue excellence on and off the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burgess Hill Girls believe that this partnership will not only broaden the students’ sporting experiences but also contribute to the continued expansion and recognition of women’s cricket in the local community which students can explore beyond the school environment.

Burgess Hill Girls Cricket

Alastair Cater, Director of Sport at Burgess Hill Girls said “We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with St. James’s Montefiore that we know will elevate our students’ sporting journey and reinforce our commitment to developing well-rounded individuals both academically and athletically.”