The event took place at St John the Evangelist Church in Lower Church Road and featured performers aged nine to 11.

The girls started the show with the Muppet theme tune ‘It’s time to play the Music’, and then performed songs from popular musicals like Mary Poppins, Moana and Les Misérables.

They also sang classical chorus numbers, chamber orchestra pieces, a Royal Medley and a selection of vocal and instrumental solos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audience member Reshmi Burgess said: “Thank you for putting on such a splendid show. It was full of joy and all the talent was magnified with the beautiful acoustics of the stunning church.”

Other audience members said they were glad to experience an evening of entertainment from the young, talented musicians.

Nicki Hickey, music leader at Burgess Hill Girls Prep, said she is proud of all the performers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burgess Hill Girls Prep school pupils performing at St John the Evangelist Church

She said: “Their enthusiasm and enjoyment really shone, and I was impressed with their confidence, independence, and organisation.”

Burgess Hill Girls pupil Hettie, 10, said: “I will never forget this show. Everyone really pushed themselves to sing and play to the best they could. As soon as the orchestra started playing, I could see everyone

in the audience smiling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice, 10, said: “It was a really amazing evening, and I really enjoyed it. I am proud of myself and everyone in the choir because we sang fabulously. I hope everyone enjoyed it as much as we did.”