Burgess Hill pupils design winning flag for Jubilee Pageant near Buckingham Palace

Birchwood Grove Community Primary School’s design is one of 200 winning pieces from across the UK in the Thames Festival Trust’s River of Hope project.

Teacher Paige Tyers, who organised Birchwood Grove’s entry, said the theme was ‘a vision for our planet in the next 70 years’.

She said: “We decided to create our own layered Earth with clean oceans at the bottom, thriving forests at land level in the middle and clean unpolluted air at the top of the flag. Each child created or supported in creating an A4 piece of artwork using a variety of materials – paint, string, sand, shells – and I then digitally layered these together to create the design.”

Paige said 35 kids from Years 1, 2 and 4 joined in.

She said: “I was overjoyed when I found out we were one of the winners and the children equally so.”

"So many of them have been asking their parents to take them on the 5th so that they can see it for themselves.”

"It is so special to be recognised for our vision and I feel honoured to have been chosen to be part of something historic. I am also very proud of the children and their creative designs."

Birchwood Grove Community Primary School pupils' winning design