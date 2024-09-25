Burgess Hill Rotary Club presents 90 illustrated English Dictionaries to school students
The teacher Miss Read, pictured with Rotarian Mike Greenfield, was very appreciative of the club.
Funding for these books has been made possible from the Rotary Club’s various community events in the town including car boot sales, the Santa sleigh and quiz events.
The Rotary club of Burgess Hill supports many projects, not just in the local community but also overseas. They have also recently supported the Burgess Hill youth council, secondary school newcomers trophy, a young musician competition, a youth debate competition and a seniors afternoon tea event. They have also supported the air ambulance and, separately, St Peters & St James's hospice.
The club’s members are of mixed ages and come together weekly to help make a difference in the community. If you are interested in getting involved with the club please visit www.therotaryclub.co.uk.