Burgess Hill school celebrates ‘good’ Ofsted rating in all categories after previous 'requires improvement' grade

London Meed Community Primary School in Chanctonbury Road had previously received a ‘requires improvement’ rating.

But after its latest inspection on May 24-25 it was awarded a ‘good’ rating in all categories. People can read the report at www.londonmeedprimary.co.uk/web/ofsted_/56293.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A London Meed spokesperson told the Middy: “The school community has worked incredibly hard since the last inspection in October 2019 to ensure the children at London Meed receive a good, all round education and we will continue to do so as that is what our pupils deserve.”

London Meed Community Primary School in Chanctonbury Road, Burgess Hill, was awarded a 'good' Ofsted rating in all categories

The 2023 Ofsted report said: “From the moment children join the early years, the school’s values of ‘bravery, community, curiosity, resilience and respect’ are interwoven through all that they experience and do. Pupils particularly value respect, which is evident in relationships throughout the school. Pupils are kind to each other. This helps make London Meed a happy place for pupils to learn.”

The report said pupils respond positively to the high expectations promoted by staff while behaving and learning well and taking part in a wide range of clubs and activities.

It continued: “Pupils are encouraged to be active citizens, for example, by visiting local care homes or by taking on leadership responsibilities in school. This includes being a member of the ‘junior governors’, who work closely with the governing body. Pupils value the opportunities to contribute positively to school life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also said school leaders had made ‘substantial changes and improvements’ to the overall curriculum. It said: “They have thought carefully about what they want pupils to learn and in what order this content should be taught. From the early years to Year 6, the curriculum is organised well. Leaders are in unwavering in their determination to ensure that all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), follow the same aspirational curriculum.”

The report called much of the curriculum ‘well implemented’, saying that ‘pupils are supported to learn well, with many speaking confidently about their learning’.