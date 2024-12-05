Burgess Hill school could get new reception area and offices if proposed demolition goes ahead

A school in Burgess Hill could get a new reception area if a proposed demolition is approved.

BOSCO Catholic Education Trust (Bognor Regis) has applied to Mid Sussex District Council, via Barker Associates (Essex) Limited, to demolish a caretaker garage at St Paul’s Catholic College.

The idea is to replace the structure with a two-storey side extension to the caretaker house.

The proposal would involve ‘a complete new replacement roof and remodelling of the building to convert it into a reception area, offices and meeting rooms’. The existing entrance would be redeveloped into a new access with extra parking to the front and there would be a new outdoor terrace at the rear.

St Paul's Catholic College in Burgess Hill

The application said: “The current caretaker’s house is unoccupied and unused. The school has identified the house as an ideal location for additional administration. The proposal aims to convert the house to accommodate the new offices, which will include a reception, main office, four smaller offices, an executive office, a meeting room, a working room, and WCs. The current garage is beyond repair.”

It said: “The proposed extension to the building will increase the overall footprint of the house and will allow for additional space on the first floor.”