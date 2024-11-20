Burgess Hill school plans to convert three-bed caretakers bungalow into educational space
University of Brighton Academies Trust submitted an application to change the use of The Burgess Hill Academy’s Caretakers Bungalow on Station Road from residential (C3) to educational (F1).
The application for the vacant property was submitted via the agent Clarion Surveyors to Mid Sussex District Council and is pending consideration.
People can view it at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/24/2756.
Clarion’s planning and design and access statement said: "No changes to the design or appearance of the property are proposed. No changes to the existing car parking arrangements are proposed.”
It said: “All materials will be sourced from local builders’ merchants and stored onsite at the appropriate stage within the construction of the project.”
It added that timber would be sourced from a local timber merchant and from certified renewable forests and said waste would be kept to a minimum.