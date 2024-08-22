Bursting with pride - another superb set of results for Our Lady of Sion School-SSX

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our Lady of Sion School is proud to announce yet another year of outstanding GCSE results.When a child is truly known and nurtured, amazing outcomes will be seen.

The school chapel was the venue for the delivery of results to our nervous but excited GCSE students.

Parents, Grandparents and teachers were all present to witness the grand opening of results, eagerly waiting to join in the celebrations which so rightfully took place after two years of hard work, tenacity, self-belief and dedication.

Sion rightfully celebrates the sterling effort of each student, however these are the headline highest-grade achievers.

A Moment of Celebration - GCSE results are being opened.

Emilia Hayes 11 x Grade 9 (1 of only 145 students nationally to achieve this)

Amber Sisman 8 x Grade 9, 2 x Grade 8

Alex Bullen 7 x Grade 9, 1 x Grade 8, 2 x Grade 7

Olina Lee 6 x Grade 9, 3 x Grade 8

Headlines

All subject results were above National pass rates at Grades 9-4

Maths, Design and Technology and Computer Science achieved over 30 percentage points above national Grade 9-4 figures

Art, Drama, English, Food and Nutrition, French, Geography, History, Music, PE, Spanish and Statistics results were all 20 percentage points above national 9-4 figures

In terms of top grades (9-7), pass rates at Sion School were at least double national rates in Art, Drama, English, Food and Nutrition, French, History, Music, PE, Science, Spanish & Statistics

Headteacher, Steve Jeffery said: "This is yet another day of celebration here at Sion. Of course, I am bursting with pride. These amazing youngsters have worked so hard and these results reflect their dedication, tenacity, positive mindset and intrinsic desire to achieve great outcomes.

"They have worked positively with their teachers and monopolised on the loving, caring culture of this school. That mutual respect of the teacher/student relationship means that our young people enjoy the journey, and never stop wanting to get better and better.

"Challenge is good for us all, and these children have risen to challenge time and time again. We thank their parents too for playing their vital roles in encouraging positive mindsets, self-belief and the desire to achieve. This place never fails to amaze me, and that is because of the community of people it brings together. I am a very proud Headteacher."

Sion's students are all going on to further education either at the school's own Sixth Form Centre (VISion), or another local college.