Butterflies and insects encouraged at Partridge Green school

Early Years pupils in Partridge Green are busy enhancing their outdoor spaces with help from a Sussex charity and family-run garden centre.

Jolesfield Church of England School are using their two cold-frames to raise plants donated by the Budding Foundation and hope to attract butterflies and other creatures to their revamped garden.

The charity, formed in 2013, supports children across the county, especially those with essential needs, as well as funding educational courses and gardening projects for groups.

The school’s headteacher, Vicky Price, and Cat Partridge from the PTA visited Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post to collect everything they needed.

Headteacher, Vicky Price; Paul Smythe, Manager of Old Barn; and Cat Partridge from the school’s pta.Headteacher, Vicky Price; Paul Smythe, Manager of Old Barn; and Cat Partridge from the school’s pta.
“The pair went away with a raft of plants, compost and sundries”, said branch manager Paul Smythe. “They selected tactile plants and those which will attract insects plus a range of bird feeders and seeds for the children to manage and watch.”

The Littleworth Lane school also has a spiritual garden with large tractor tyres which they are hoping will help in growing sweet peas and salad leaf crops from seed.

