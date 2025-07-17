Career crossroads? 70% of professionals in the South East have faced a work turning point

New research commissioned by the Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education campaign reveals 7 in 10 employed adults in the South East have faced a crossroad in their career – a moment of uncertainty or desire for major change in their working life. But far from being a setback, many say it led to a renewed sense of purpose and direction.

The study found 70% of working adults in South East have been at a career crossroad, with 34% saying it’s happened more than once. The top motivations driving career pivots are an increased desire for: purpose and fulfilment (48%), flexibility and autonomy (37%) and an opportunity to use existing skills in a new way (38%).

The findings highlight the potential for positive transformation. 81% of people in South East said reaching a career crossroad can help people realise what they really want from work, and 71% believe it can lead to a job better suited to their skills, aspirations, family life or community culture.

When asked what would help refresh their career, 36% of respondents in South East said learning new skills, followed by using existing skills in a new way (36%) and working in a new environment (36%). A fifth (19%) said they would retrain or upskill if facing a career crossroad

Gemma Westlake is a former vehicle technician from Basingstoke, who spent over a decade teaching in Further Education at Basingstoke College of Technology and is now an Academy Training Curriculum Development Lead at Thatcham Research

Dion Dublin, former pro footballer and now TV presenter had a career renaissance of his own. Dion is calling on workers seeking more purpose, fulfilment and new ways to use their skills to explore teaching in Further Education (FE).

FE is education for learners aged 16 and over who aren’t in school or studying for a degree. In settings such as colleges, FE offers diverse teaching opportunities across a range of technical, vocational and academic subjects to help prepare learners for work in their chosen field. In what is often a college-based setting, FE offers diverse teaching opportunities from hands-on workshops to classroom-based learning.

Dion said, “When I hung up my boots, I found myself at a career crossroad – it was like being in extra time with no clear game plan. Reaching moments like this in your career are more common than we think – and they can be the start of something incredibly rewarding. Teaching in further education allows people to bring their real-world experience into the classroom, inspire the next generation, and find renewed purpose in their work. It’s a path that offers both stability and the chance to grow. If you are looking for a purpose filled career – FE teaching could be your next big match.”

One FE teacher who has gone on this journey is Gemma Westlake, a former vehicle technician from Basingstoke, who spent over a decade teaching in Further Education at Basingstoke College of Technology and is now an Academy Training Curriculum Development Lead at Thatcham Research, reflects:

” After nearly a decade as a vehicle technician, I reached a crossroad in my career and decided to teach in further education. I started as a part time member of staff before transitioning into a full-time role.

It was one of the best decisions I ever made and an incredibly rewarding chapter of my career. It gave me flexibility when starting a family, a renewed sense of purpose, and the privilege of helping learners achieve their goals. I am glad that teaching in FE has given me the opportunity to pass on my skills and be a role model for leaners looking to enter the engineering sector.

If you’re unsure about your next step, just remember it’s never too late to pivot your career. Teaching in FE helped me rediscover what motivates me and equipped me with skills I continue to build on today”

To find out more about how you could share your existing industry skills by teaching in further education and the next steps to take, visit gov.uk/teach-in-further-education.