Careers advice from BBC Bitesize at The Hastings Academy

Students in years 7-10 from The Hastings Academy were treated to a panel discussion by the BBC Bitesize Careers Roadshow, to talk all things careers. Headed by James Threlfall, TV presenter, the panel of local businesses comprised of Polly Coxeter, a BBC employee; Stacey Pretty, marketing director and Alice White, graphic designer.

The panel discussed how they forged their careers, from apprenticeship routes to degrees, and how they worked their way up to be the established business individuals they now are. They focussed on explaining the soft skills employers look for when recruiting such as people skills and negotiation – invaluable information for our young people as they start considering their futures!

Speaking to year 9 student Ruby, she said “They were really good at communicating with all the students and explaining that even if you are doing a club after school it can get you so far because it is extra learning”. With fellow student Max (also year 9) commenting that “I thought the show was very useful as they brought in people to tell us about jobs they do now and how they grew up in our area. I also thought that the presenters and the production team did a very good job at presenting the roadshow and all the videos on the screens. The presenters told us about their lives and it was very interesting”

Joseph Saubolle, careers lead at The Hastings Academy stated ‘The students in years 7, 8, 9 & 10 were all fully engaged asking some great questions and really enjoying this great opportunity for careers education offered by a globally recognised organisation. Many thanks goes out to all the team including Euan McClenaghan , Richard Ampeh and Charlie Mascall along with all the support staff at the Academy’.

Students from The Hastings Academy with some of the BBC Bitesize team

All students were thoroughly engaged throughout and asked many thought-provoking questions, through the use of an engaging q&a session revolving around a microphone rugby ball. We express a huge thank you for the BBC Bitesize team for this opportunity