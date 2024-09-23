Careers Corner launches, empowering students to explore future opportunities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The St Leonards Academy is excited to announce the launch of its new Careers Corner, a dedicated space designed to empower students in exploring their future educational and career options.

This initiative builds upon the academy’s long-standing commitment to supporting students in preparing for life beyond formal education.

In collaboration with external agencies, the Careers Corner provides a private, resource-rich environment where students can engage with experts and explore pathways tailored to their interests and goals. The space is designed to help students actively shape their futures, offering guidance on career planning and higher education choices.

For students unsure of their career direction, Careers Corner offers support in identifying potential paths based on personal hobbies and interests. The aim is to provide every student with the tools and confidence needed to make informed decisions about their future.

Previously, career guidance was integrated into tutor sessions and assemblies, but this new space allows for a more focused approach. The Careers Corner offers dedicated career interviews for students in Year 9 and Year 11, as well as individual sessions tailored to specific needs. These services are available during both break and lunchtime, providing flexible access for all students.

Billy Thompson, Leader for Enrichment and Extra-Curricular Activities, stated: “We are thrilled to take the next step in enhancing our careers provision. St Leonards Academy has always been proud of its strong career guidance, and with the introduction of Careers Corner, we’re elevating that support even further.”

Principal Jon Francies added: “I am very proud of our careers provision, which has been rated 'Good' by OFSTED for personal development. This new resource will further enhance the support we offer to our students.”

The St Leonards Academy and the University of Brighton Academies Trust that oversees the academy looks forward to seeing how Careers Corner evolves as an essential part of the school’s student development initiatives in the coming terms.