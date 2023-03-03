Careers day at Eastbourne primary school

A primary school in Eastbourne welcomed the MP for its careers day.

Caroline Ansell attended Langney Primary School’s careers day on February 23 to talk about her journey to becoming an MP and what skills you need in politics.

She also led a Year 6 assembly and took questions from the pupils that ranged from public speaking skills, sports facilities, and potholes.

She said: “One of the best parts of my job is visiting our wonderful schools and meeting and answering questions from curious young minds.

“Langney is a nurturing and dynamic school and it was a pleasure to come to their careers day and see first-hand pupils’ ambitions for their futures. I hope I inspired them with my own story of why I entered politics after a shock diagnosis for my little boy. His life-saving care in the NHS is at the heart of my political DNA.

“Thank you to the head, his staff and, of course, the pupils for such a warm welcome and a great time.”

Headteacher Benjamin Bowles said: “I have spoken to yet more staff and children who really enjoyed the session - enlightening and personable from Caroline, children and staff alike are both saying how inspirational the morning was. Thank you so, so much.”

