Careers fair at Ocklynge Junior School, Eastbourne

Earlier this term Ocklynge Junior School, part of the South Downs Learning Trust, hosted their first ever Careers Fair for their Year 6 learners (aged 10-11). This was the first time Ocklynge learners were able to enjoy the prospect of talking Careers and explore opportunities within the local business community, and what a wonderful time they had!

Ocklynge children were joined by local professionals from varying fields of businesses, who all incorporated wonderfully creative methods to showcase their business and possible career paths. The hall and theatre spaces were alive with activity and there was a real energy and buzz of excitement in the room.

Mrs Peters from Ratton School, Teacher and Assistant Headteacher for Careers, who ran and coordinated the event for the Ocklynge children, leads an extensive careers programme at Ratton for secondary school aged children (12-16 years) throughout the year. Her time, effort and local contacts are always greatly appreciated by the trust South Downs Learning Trust, with the work that her and her team coordinate throughout the school year, always so impactful to our young people across our family of schools. For more information on Ratton’s extensive careers programme or to explore how you can support us, contact : [email protected]. Ratton’s next Careers Fair (Kindly sponsored by East Sussex College, Bexhill College and Edwards Vaccum) will be held on: THURSDAY 6TH MARCH 2025. For more information, check out their social media platforms and their website (www.ratton.co.uk).

At the Ocklynge fair, it was wonderful to see local professionals inspiring the next generation and taking the time to interact and demonstrate their passion areas. All in all, an incredible afternoon filled with inspiration and opportunities as our learners explored various career paths and engaged with local industry professionals and business leaders across our community.

Ocklynge Head, Deputies, Mrs Peters Careers Lead and Assistant Head from Ratton School, part of the South Downs Learning Trust

Ocklynge are set to host another fair next year, this time have extended the invitation to their Year 5 (aged 9-10) learners. WATCH THIS SPACE!

#TeamOcklynge wish to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to all the exhibitors who took time out of their busy schedules to join them, meet their learners and for their aspirational demonstrations and presentations. Their presence made a significant impact on their attending learners, who came away excited and inspired after a fun-filled and interactive afternoon.

Ocklynge Deputy Headteacher, Mrs Linzey, said:-

“We truly appreciate the support from our local professional community in helping shape future aspirations of our young people. Our first careers fair was a huge success, and it was a joy to see the children immerse themselves in the event and experience. Seeing our young people interact with our supporting community members was wonderful to see and to receive such positive feedback from our exhibitors about the children was great to hear and share. Thank you to them all.”

Environment First playing careers related games utilising recycling!

Mrs Peters said:-

“It was a pleasure to work with Ocklynge SLT in order make their first ever Careers Fair such a huge success. I was thrilled to see our exhibitors making the event relatable and fun for the children and am always truly grateful for the support they show our extensive careers programme across the trust. I look forward to working with Ocklynge and exhibitors again next year, ready for more inspiring careers opportunities and events. Thank you all for coming.”

Check out some of the event feedback from key exhibitors from across the Eastbourne and surrounding local professional community:-

“I just wanted to pop you an email and say a huge ‘well done’ for yesterday! We were so impressed with how organised the event was, the children were so enthusiastic, and the staff.”

Edwards visiting #TeamOcklynge

“Thank you for the invite, I had a great time expanding young minds about accessible sport! The young people all did you proud, polite, engaged, and enthusiastic. Well done on a very well run and really positive event.”

“Thanks for inviting me, it has been the best careers fair I’ve attended due to it being so interactive and because of the variety of career areas. I met some lovely people and it gave me a good chance to network with fellow local professionals. I must say that the engagement from the children was fantastic, they were all so lovely and polite, very mature and did Ocklynge proud. Well done.”

Mr Murphy, Executive Headteacher, said:-

“At South Downs Learning Trust collaboration remains at our heart, so having the chance to share expertise and resources across our family of schools is always great to see in action. This event encompassed the trust's values and we hope to see more Ratton School Academy Trust and Ocklynge collaborations very soon. As ever, a huge thank you to our supporting professionals and local businesses for their time and continued support.”

Drusillas, local Zoo, visiting Ocklynge with some critters!

If you’d like to support our learners across our family of schools, by taking part in our extensive careers programme or by supporting one of our school projects through sponsorship or volunteering resources and/or expertise, then do please get in touch with us : [email protected] or [email protected]. For further details and information on our school projects then check out the trust website : www.sdlt.org.uk. Let’s #AcheiveSuccessTogether

Here's to nurturing the next generation of talent!

