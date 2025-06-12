Catholic primary school in East Sussex receives ‘good’ rating after Ofsted inspection – with one category rated ‘outstanding’

A school in Uckfield has received a ‘good’ rating following its latest Ofsted inspection.

St Philip’s Catholic Primary School, in High Street, New Town, was awarded a ‘good’ rating in the categories ‘quality of education’, ‘behaviour and attitudes’, ‘leadership and management’ and ‘early years provision’.

It received an ‘outstanding’ for personal development.

The inspection dates were April 29 and 30 and people can read the full report at files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50277982.

The report said: “Pupils flourish at this small and welcoming school. They develop a deep enthusiasm for learning and the world around them. Pupils behave well in lessons and around the school. They have strong and trusting relationships with staff.”

It said the school has broad curriculum and a ‘rich programme of extra-curricular clubs, trips and sporting events’, while placing ‘a strong emphasis on mental health, safety and well-being’.

The report continued: “Staff have secure subject knowledge. This supports them in designing tasks and provides appropriate resources that help pupils learn. Staff explain new content clearly, and this supports pupils in understanding what they are learning.”

It said: “Pupils thrive due to the school’s exceptional personal development opportunities. A strong personal, social and health education curriculum means pupils develop a deep understanding of healthy relationships, keeping safe and discrimination. An innovative pastoral approach involves staff working with small groups of pupils across the school.”

Cooking at St Philip’s Catholic Primary School

Headteacher Sarah McCurdy said: “We are incredibly proud of the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection. To be graded ‘good’ overall, with an ‘outstanding’ rating for ‘personal development’, is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and the support of our wider school community. The report recognises the strong quality of education we provide, our pupils’ excellent attitudes and behaviour, and the inclusive, nurturing environment we have worked hard to create. We remain fully committed to continuous improvement and ensuring the very best for every child in our care.”

The school had received a ‘good’ rating after the previous inspection on December 10 and 11, 2019. The report said the school is a Catholic school in the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton. Visit www.stphilips.e-sussex.sch.uk to find out more.