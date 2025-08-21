Cavendish School celebrates GCSE results

The staff and governors of Cavendish wish to congratulate all of our Year 11 pupils for another fantastic set of GCSE results. 72% of pupils achieved a Grade 4 or higher in both English and Maths and 52% gained Grade 5 or higher in these subjects.

Executive Headteacher, Peter Marchant said: "The grades that our pupils have achieved are a reflection of their hard work and the resilience they have shown throughout their time at the school. They can rightly feel proud of what they have achieved. They can look forward to the next stage of their education and we wish them well for the future.

"A large number of pupils achieved very strong grades and made great progress but a special mention goes to Aaqib B, Ethan H, Thomas D, Adithi AP, Freda P,and Josie U who performed exceptionally well and who achieved the highest grades in the school across a range of subjects."