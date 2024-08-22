Celebrating GCSE success at Ark Alexandra

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students from Ark Alexandra Academy in Hastings are celebrating their GCSE results today.

Fifty two percent of the school’s students achieved grades 9-4 in English and mathematics. This is an improvement on last year – reflecting the school’s drive to raise standards and improve academic outcomes.

Individual successes included:

William Cobb (16) achieved seven grade 9s, one grade 8, and two grade 7s.

Abigail Biju (16) achieved five grade 9s, two grade 8s, a grade 7 and a grade 6.

Euan Power (15) achieved three grade 9s, three grade 8s, a grade 7, two grade 6s, and a Distinction*.

Ruby Thompson (16) achieved two grade 9s, seven grade 8s, and a grade 5.

Milla Tyrell (16) achieved five grade 9s, a grade 8, two grade 7s, a grade 6 and a grade 5

Headteacher of the William Parker Campus, Alex Birks-Agnew said: "Receiving GCSE results is a proud moment and an academic milestone for young people.

"Our students have worked hard at Ark Alexandra, and their dedication is reflected in the marks they’ve received today. The school’s improved results are also testament to the commitment of our staff, who go the extra mile to support our students to achieve their best.

"We wish our Year 11s well as they start the next phase of their education. We started a rapid school improvement journey this year and there are exciting times ahead for our students and the local community."

Ark Alexandra will be hosting open days on the following dates:

Tuesday, September 14 - 10:15-11:00

Tuesday, October 1 - 10:15-11:00

Tuesday, October 8 - 10:15-11:00

Wednesday, October 9 - (open evening) 17:00-19:00