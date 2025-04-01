Celebrating STEM week at Durrington High School

During this week various workshops and creative STEM lessons took place across the KS3 curriculum, along with guest speaker Dr Jonathan Hare, plus a competition to design a STEM poster with a focus on ‘Adapt and Change’, the theme of this year’s British Science Week.

Our aim was to raise the profile of STEM, and inspire our students across years 7, 8 and 9 to deepen their knowledge and discover potential further education and career opportunities as part of their Durrington journey.

Year 7 students took part in four workshops covering animal adaptions, chemical changes, global warming and space exploration.

Animal adaptations

Students considered why some animals are able to fly / have wings. They built their own ‘O wings’ and then measured how far they could fly

Chemical Changes

In this session students recalled what a chemical change is, then made their own microscale displacement reaction, viewing the changes using microscopes

Global Warming

The students learnt that there are reactions that release heat, and reactions that cool down / take in heat. After having a go at some reactions of their own, they observed these changes during a larger scale teacher led demonstration

Space Exploration

Year 7s were asked to consider why we may need to travel to another planet, they then had a go at making their own rockets!

The four workshops for our year 8 students focused on communications, density changes, changes in the body and evolution.

Year 8:

Communications

The students learnt that sometimes we have to adapt and communicate in different ways. They went on to trial communicating using BSL, de-code Morse code, and sending secret messages using fire writing

Density Changes

During this workshop the students linked their knowledge of states of matter to density, and investigated how differently shaped objects are affected by the density of a liquid

Changes in the body

The year 8s investigated how much energy is stored in different foods, the energy of which is released in our bodies

Evolution

During this session the students investigated how and why animals have changed over time, and having made their own animals they had a go at being the best survivor

Our year 9s took part in three themed workshops; changes in the brain, animal adaptions and chemical changes

Changes in the brain

Year 9s learnt that our brains have the ability to adapt to changing situations, and learnt why this is important through a changing investigation

Animal Adaptations

The students considered why some animals are suited to cold / warm conditions. They went on to investigate which materials are best suited to keep animals warm

Chemical Changes

In this session the students conducted a series of chemical reactions noting their observations

Year 8 students attended a workshop led by Dr Jonathan Hare, a physicist, science communicate, television presenter, and an ex-Durrington student. Dr Hare spoke to the students and Buckminsterfullerene, a sixty-carbon atom soccer ball-shaped molecule, also know as Bucky Balls, which are carbon allotropes – a chemical that can exist in two or more physical forms. This was a really inspiring workshop and the students had great fun constructing their own versions of a Bucky Ball.

On Thursday 20th March our students were proud to be given the opportunity to showcase their projects they had worked on at our annual STEM Festival. This took place in the LRA and parents, carers, family and friends were invited to come along and speak with the students and find out what they had been working on.

What our students had to say:

“During STEM week in year 8 we did some really cool things like learning about evolution with the example of peppered moths, and we also did a lesson on communication and we learnt some Morse Code and BSL and it was really fun.” Isabella in year 8

“I thought STEM week was really fun because of the different practicals and fun we had with rockets, experiments and other science practicals. It included rockets, birds, Bucky Balls, marshmallows and noodles, testing ice in water with different materials, moths and Morse Code and the human body. Plus, after that you can be a part of a STEM help out with different experiments.” Mrinal in year 7

“I have loved STEM week because we did lots of practicals with our teachers that were really fun.” Arthur in year 7

“During STEM week I have enjoyed learning how movies create cannon fire and gun fire sound effects. I have also enjoyed experimenting with chemical reactions and seeing the effects of them.” Sophie in year 7

A huge thank you to the science department who organised this special event.

1 . Contributed Year 7 students Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Workshop with Dr Jonathan Hare Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Workshop with Dr Jonathan Hare Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Year 8 students Photo: Submitted