Celebrating the launch of the Sussex Youth Ambassadors

Sussex have launched a youth programme to tackle online grooming following the tragic murder of teen, Breck Bednar.

Last week marked the official launch of the Sussex Youth Ambassador Pilot, funded by Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne and run by The Breck Foundation.

48 ambassadors across 14 Sussex-based schools and colleges have been recruited and trained to host awareness sessions on online grooming amongst their classmates.

A launch event for the programme took place at BHASVIC College where the ambassadors were congratulated for passing their first phase of training and watched a live performance of Breck’s tragic story – Game Over, written by Mark Wheeler and directed by Claire Lewis. The play was performed by the Brighton Little Theatre Youth Company.

Sussex Youth Ambassadors

On the evening, PCC Katy Bourne welcomed guests and was joined by both the High Sheriff of East and West Sussex Anne Brown and Dr Tim Fooks, Breck Foundation CEO Erica Thornton and Breck Bednar’s Parents, Lorin and Barry.

The event was also attended by the Sussex Police Children and Young People Team who have played an instrumental role in the creation of the pilot in Sussex.

The ambassadors also presented a video to the audience, highlighting why they wanted to become an ambassador and why it’s important to them. Points mentioned included being able to enjoy being online with the right awareness and tools in place, to make friends in a safe way and to raise awareness of mental health issues for those who may seek escape through online methods.

Towards the end of the night, Breck’s mum, Lorin, spoke to the audience. In an emotional speech, she expressed her pride in the foundation and ambassadors who take on a vital role in telling her son’s story and praised the Brighton Little Theatre Youth Company for a sincere and truthful performance of Game Over.

Earlier in the week, the ambassadors attended a team building day which contained their final training session before the summer break. The nearly 50-strong cohort have formed strong bonds and friendships, fostering positive and supportive links to help with their task ahead.

After the summer holidays, the cohort of ambassadors will begin peer-to-peer sessions in their respective school, teaching other students about the dangers of online grooming and sharing Breck’s story.

This will help to increase awareness of what young people could be faced with online, with the hope of safeguarding as many children and young people as possible.

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Online grooming is a manipulative and insidious crime.

“In today’s ever-expanding digital world, where young people can spend up to nine hours online each day, it’s crucial that we educate them about the dangers of grooming and how to recognise the signs. We must not hand criminals a master key to our homes or to the lives of our young people.

“With peer-to-peer education often resonating more strongly and having a lasting impact, I’m delighted to fund and support our new programme and I look forward to seeing the work of our Sussex Youth Ambassadors in action. Their passion and commitment will help equip hundreds of young people across our county with the knowledge and confidence to stay safe online.”

Erica Thornton, Breck Foundation CEO said: “Wow – I’m still recovering from the powerful impact of last night. It was an emotional, inspiring and deeply moving evening that none of us will forget. Our amazing Sussex Youth Ambassadors shone with confidence, compassion and courage, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything they’ve already achieved. Huge thanks to our brilliant Breck Foundation team, the wonderful staff from participating schools and colleges, and everyone who helped make this project a reality. We’re incredibly grateful to Katy Bourne and her team for funding and supporting this important work, and to Breck’s family for joining us and sharing their strength. The performance of Game Over by the Brighton Little Theatre Youth Company was simply breath-taking – a beautiful and heart-breaking tribute that reminded us all why we do what we do.”

Giselle Wild, Project Co-ordinator said: "The Youth Ambassador launch event was a powerful reminder of exactly why we are championing this project. The Game Over performance was simply breath-taking, and the Youth Ambassadors themselves were the heartbeat of the evening. Young people’s voices absolutely speak the loudest, and this particular group of young people are destined for big things. I truly believe they are going to make waves in the online safety curriculum landscape, and will reach thousands of other young people who may otherwise never have heard our message. There was a real sense of strength in numbers last night, which is exactly what I wanted to build. They are going to need each other as they navigate this big but incredible responsibility. The future is bright!"

Neil Worth, Communities & Business Partnerships Manager for the office of the Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner said: “The whole team involved in the project has worked incredibly hard to get to this point. The energy and dynamism of the team from the Breck Foundation and the amazing response from schools and young people wanting to be involved highlights that when young people come together, they can create something incredibly powerful. Breck’s story is a tragedy, but together we can help our young people stay safe online.”