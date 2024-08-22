Celebration at Rye College on GCSE results day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students and staff at Rye College, part of The Aquinas Church of England Education Trust, are celebrating their GCSE results today.

The Academy is happy to announce a year of pleasing results for students. The whole Academy community is incredibly proud of its students, many of whom are now looking forward to progressing onto their further education at local post 16 education providers.

While all students have done well, there have been some impressive individual performances. These include:

Twins, James and Zakary K. James who successfully achieved 9 in Biology, Chemistry, English Language, French, Maths and Further Maths, History, Physics. Zackary achieved 9 in Biology, Chemistry, French, Maths and Further Maths, History, Physics and 8 in English Language and Literature.

James who successfully achieved 9 in Biology, Chemistry, English Language, French, Maths and Further Maths, History, Physics. Zackary achieved 9 in Biology, Chemistry, French, Maths and Further Maths, History, Physics and 8 in English Language and Literature. Connor G. Connor, who was awarded the Rye Legacy Award for outstanding contribution to the Rye College community, achieved strong passes in English Language and Literature, 7s in Maths and Geography, 7-6 in Combined Science, L1 Distinction in Music and L2 Distinction in Sports Science.

Connor, who was awarded the Rye Legacy Award for outstanding contribution to the Rye College community, achieved strong passes in English Language and Literature, 7s in Maths and Geography, 7-6 in Combined Science, L1 Distinction in Music and L2 Distinction in Sports Science. Ava C. Ava successfully attained a grade 9 in Photography, grade 8 in Biology and Maths, grade 7 in Chemistry, English Language and Literature, and Physics and a grade 6 in History. Ava studied for her Sociology GCSE independently and gained a grade 7.

Ava successfully attained a grade 9 in Photography, grade 8 in Biology and Maths, grade 7 in Chemistry, English Language and Literature, and Physics and a grade 6 in History. Ava studied for her Sociology GCSE independently and gained a grade 7. Albi S. Albi successfully attained a 9 in Photography, 9-8 in Combined Science, grade 8 in History and Maths. Grade 7 in English Literature and Geography, and a grade 6 in English Language.

Ava celebrates her results.

Mr. D. Downes, Head Teacher at Rye College, said: “The entire Rye College community has cause for celebration and we are exceptionally proud of our students. These outcomes reflect our young people’s commitment to learning, hard-work and resilience in the face of the challenges they have faced over the past few years.

"Their achievements ensure they can progress to the next stage in their education, and we wish them every success as they move on to higher education, employment or training.”