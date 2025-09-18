Celebration of student success at University of Chichester graduation ceremonies

Students and staff from the University of Chichester celebrated the achievements of the Class of 2025 at graduation ceremonies held in Chichester Cathedral this week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from Monday through to Thursday (September 15-18), thousands of students graduated with their peers, marking a milestone moment in their lives.

Maisy Blair graduated with a first-class degree in BA (Hons) Primary Teaching, and has landed a job in a Gosport primary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her second year, her dad died unexpectedly, and she almost didn’t continue.

Class of 2025: University of Chichester students celebrate at graduation

“The loss of a parent is a massive thing, and most people would give up,” she said.

But Maisy was determined to finish the course, and she ended up with a top grade – landing a job as soon as she finished her studies.

On graduation day, she said: “I’m overwhelmed but relieved it’s done and I can finally say I’m a grad!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Merrington graduated with a BA (Hons) Sociology after completing the Adversity to University bridging module at the University of Chichester and said: “Everyone is capable of achieving a degree if they allow themselves to believe it.”

Maisy Blair

He explained that he struggled at school and didn’t believe he was academic enough to do a degree – but after completing the bridging module – a 12-week course to help people access higher education – he found a ‘newfound confidence and curiosity’.

Dominic said: “One of the best parts of my university experience was discovering my academic ability after years of assuming I didn’t have it.

“Finishing my dissertation was a standout moment. I received my highest academic mark, an 85, which genuinely blew me away and felt like a great note to finish my academic career on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also seven honorary degrees awarded to individuals who have made notable contributions in their field, including endurance athlete Russ Cook and Chief Fire Officer Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton.

To find out more about Graduation at the University of Chichester, visit: www.chi.ac.uk/about-us/events/graduation/