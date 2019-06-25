Celebrations as Hailsham school rises from ‘Inadequate’ to ‘Good’ in two years

Pupils and staff at Hawkes Farm Academy are celebrating after the school rose from ‘Inadequate’ to ‘Good’ in its latest Ofsted report.

Having been placed in special measures while under the previous management, the school in Hawks Road was taken over by STEP Academy trust in 2016 and now – two and a half years later – has been re-inspected and found to be ‘Good’ with ‘Outstanding’ features.

Rcognition was given to Headteacher Jeremy Meek and his senior leadership team and governors in delivering substantial and rapid improvement to all aspects of the school, for the benefit of pupils and families.

Mr Meek said, “We are delighted that the great work of the staff, pupils and community was recognised during our recent inspection – it truly has been wonderful to see everybody working together as one team to achieve this for the school.

“Our pupils deserve great praise for their part in our achievements, not just during this inspection, but for every day that they are successful in school.

“For the inspectors to report their behaviour is exemplary, to comment on their great manners, politeness and confidence and to recognise their excellent attitudes to learning is wonderful, however, not in the least bit surprising as we see this each and every day!”

Mark Ducker, CEO of STEP Academy Trust, said, “We are so pleased with this outcome and know how much it means to the pupils, parents, staff and community who put their faith in STEP when Hawkes Farm joined our Trust.

“Taking a school from ‘Inadequate’ to ‘Good’ in such a short time is an amazing achievement; but to also be recognised as having outstanding leadership, behaviour and Early Years is incredible.

“The whole Trust is celebrating this fantastic result.”

To view the full report visit the Ofsted website.