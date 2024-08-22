Celebrations back underway for GCSE day at Midhurst Rother College

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Year 11s celebrate their GCSE exam results. Student successes follow those at A Level last week, in which many students secured places at top universities.

Year 11s at the Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ Midhurst Rother College in West Sussex are celebrating the results of their hard work as they receive their GCSE results today.

This year, nearly two-thirds (63%) of students at the school achieved a grade four or above in both English and maths, whilst well over a third (43%) achieved grade 5 or above in the two subjects.

Amongst those celebrating individual successes are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midhurst Rother College students celebrate GCSE results

Rory, who achieved nine grade 9s and one grade 8;

Carrie, who achieved eight grade 9s, two grade 8s and a grade 6;

Elliot O’Boyle, who achieved six grade 9s, three grade 8s and a grade 7;

Ben Sullivan, who achieved five grade 9s, four grade 8s, and a grade 7;

Leo Sotherden, who achieved five grade 9s, three grade 8s and a grade 7;

Ella Waterhouse, who achieved five grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s.

This follows on from last week’s celebrations at the school’s Sixth Form, where students achieved some fantastic A Level results. This saw many of them confirming places to study at top universities, on courses ranging from Computer Science to Veterinary Medicine.

Commenting on students’ achievements, Stuart Edwards, Principal at Midhurst Rother College, said: “Our students’ outcomes today are the culmination of many years of hard work and are testament to the commitment they have each shown in their studies. I want to congratulate everyone who is celebrating today and of course thank our staff for their tireless efforts and support of students.

“We have an exceptional community here at Midhurst Rother College and it is always a pleasure to share in students’ achievements and milestone moments such as these. This summer has been a fantastic end to what has been another strong year for our school, which also saw us retain our ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted judgement in all areas.”