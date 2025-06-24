CFT opens applications for theatre apprenticeships

Published 24th Jun 2025
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 16:07 BST
Chichester Festival Theatre (CFT) is offering a unique opportunity for those keen to start a backstage career, with three technical theatre apprenticeships now open for applications.

The paid, hands-on roles span across Costume, Technical Industries, and Production Management, resulting in a nationally recognised qualification. Apprentices will gain real-world experience in a busy producing theatre, developing key skills for a successful future in the performing arts industry.

Previous apprentices have all gone on to work professionally across the UK, including in the West End.

Anyone interested in applying or finding out more is invited to a recruitment event on Saturday 5th July at 10.30am. Attendees can meet the team, learn more about the roles, and get advice on how to apply.

To register for the event or find out more, email [email protected].

More information and job descriptions are available at www.cft.org.uk/jobs.

