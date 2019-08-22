Chailey School celebrates another year of excellent GCSE results

Staff and students at Chailey School are thrilled to announce another excellent set of GCSE results.

Students passing both English and maths GCSE at grades 5-9 improved over 6 per cent to 55 per cent, and the pass rate for 4-7 improved by over 11 per cent to 71 per cent.

Chailey students celebrate exam results

27 per cent of all GCSE grades were awarded at the top grades of 7-9 with over 14 per cent awarded at the top grades of 8 or 9.

In total Chailey students were awarded 397 GCSEs at grades 7-9.

A spokesman for the school said: We wish to congratulate all of the students for their fabulous examination grades and thank everyone in the Chailey community for their encouragement and work over the last five years.

"We wish all students the absolute best as they confidently go about finding their places in higher and further education, and in the world.

72 per cent of students achieved at least a grade 4 in two or more science subjects and 37 per cent of students achieved the full English Baccalaureate (at least a grade 4 in English, maths, two sciences, a language and geography or history).

Jackson Barlow, Zoe McBrown, Rebecca Matthews, Kim Ranson, Hollie Cooper, Rufus Barlow and Oliver Whittington all secured at least 10 GCSEs all at grades 7-9

In total, Chailey School students secure 78 grade 9 passes.

Elena Leshcheva, who joined the school in year 7 with no English language skills, has achieved 11 GCSEs all between Grade 5 and 8, and with Grades 8s in both English GCSEs.

GCSE subjects that did exceptionally well were Biology, Chemistry, Design Technology, Music, History, and Further Mathematics – all with 9-4 grades between 90 per cent and 100 per cent.