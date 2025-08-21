Chailey School students achieve 'outstanding' results

We are absolutely delighted with another set of outstanding results

Our students worked really hard and with the support from families and the encouragement and hard work from our talented staff Chailey School can be proud of a fantastic set of GCSE results.

Eighty per cent of students achieved a 4 and above in English and 78% achieved a 4 and above in maths. Among these results are stories of endeavour and success against adversity, as well as students with complete sets of the highest grades .

We can't wait to see what the future holds for this incredible group of young people and we wish them all the best of luck for their bright futures.