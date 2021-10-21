Changes to SEN facility at Lewes primary school signed off

Wallands school, Lewes SUS-190320-233944008

On Monday (October 18), East Sussex County Council’s lead member for education Bob Standley signed off on plans to extend admissions at a specialist speech, language and communication centre at Wallands Community Primary School to pupils with autism spectrum conditions.

The council says the move comes as the centre’s numbers have been under capacity since 2019/20, while at the same time there has been an increase in the numbers of children with a “primary need” of autism spectrum conditions.

The decision follows a consultation process earlier this year, which included a virtual parent’s evening to explain what the changes would mean for pupils at the school.

The council says most respondents were in favour of the proposals and only one objection was lodged.

In light of this consultation, in July Cllr Standley agreed for the proposals to go out to statutory consultation as required by law.

By the close of the representation period on September 2 no comments or objections had been received.