Charity behind LVS Hassocks pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The Licensed Trade Charity, which has been supporting workers in the licensed trade for more than 220 years, said its schools were ‘deeply saddened’ by the news.

Flags at its charity offices, outside the Sussex Centre of LVS Hassocks, at LVS Ascot School and on the chapel roof at LVS Oxford will be flown at half mast.

LVS Ascot principal Christine Cunniffe, representing all three LVS schools said: “It has been a privilege to enjoy the patronage of The Queen for the past 70 years and we look forward to continuing to deliver the best possible independent education to our students with the support and patronage of the Royal Family.”

Her Majesty The Queen’s visit to the Licensed Victuallers School in 1970. Photos courtesy of Licensed Trade Charity

Chief executive of the Licensed Trade Charity James Brewster said: “Our whole Licensed Trade Charity community is saddened by the loss of Her Majesty the Queen.

“We are proud to have held royal patronage for over 180 years.

“Our thoughts are with Her Majesty’s family and friends.”

Another Licensed Trade Charity spokesperson said: "Her Majesty the Queen was a much loved and valued patron of the LVS family of schools for 70 years, having become patron of Licensed Victuallers’ School in 1952 when she ascended to the throne.

“The LVS family of schools have been honoured to have Her Majesty the Queen as their figurehead.

“The Charity and its schools have an historic and strong relationship with the Royal family going back over 180 years.

“The Licensed Trade Charity, or Society of Licensed Victuallers as it was then, was granted a Royal Charter in 1836, with King William IV becoming the first royal patron of the Licensed Victuallers’ School.

“The royal connection has continued ever since, with the late Prince Philip patron of the Licensed Trade Charity and Her Majesty the Queen patron of the Charity’s LVS Schools (formerly known as Licensed Victuallers School) since she ascended to the throne in 1952.”

The charity said that The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh visited the Licensed Victuallers School, then in Slough, in 1978 to mark the 175th anniversary of its foundation.