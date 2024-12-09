Chichester academic addresses the Swedish Parliament

A researcher at the University of Chichester has addressed the Swedish Parliament (Riksdag) in a unique opportunity to share her knowledge.

Daria Mattingly, Lecturer in Contemporary International History (European), was invited to present her research on the man-made nature of the 1932-33 famine in Ukraine, known as the Holodomor, on 28 November. Swedish MPs were due to vote on whether or not the famine was a genocide and welcomed Daria as a historian well-versed in this subject to help inform their decision. The event was attended by the Ukrainian Ambassador to Sweden, Andrii Plakhotniuk.

Daria said: “To present my research to Swedish parliamentarians was an honour and an opportunity. I hope to have helped the MPs to stay well-informed on the nature of the 1932-33 famine in Ukraine as they will later decide whether or not it was a genocide. The famine reveals the relationship between Moscow and Ukraine from a historical perspective, which adds to our understanding of the current war. Ultimately, such invitations demonstrate to our students that their lecturers are engaged in research on pertinent topics."

Whilst in Sweden Daria also gave a public talk on her research at the Estonia House in Stockholm, organised by the Swedish NGO ‘Ukraine Culture NOW’.