Chichester alumna finds success with sellout play

A former University of Chichester student had a sellout opening night with her debut show With Ruby And I as part of the Brighton Fringe.

Corrina O'Beirne, who studied for her MA in creative writing at Chichester in 2014, debuted her play at the Lantern Theatre where reviewers in Broadway Baby described it as: ‘Quite simplyexceptional, and not to be missed.'

Brighton resident Corinna said: “I started writing the play after being selected to join a small group of writers on a playwright attachment development with Oxford Playhouse. I love writing for the stage, it's exciting but also pretty scary because you're really putting yourself out there.

“I'm thrilled to debut With Ruby And I - a break-neck-speed dark comedy about the complexity of female friendships and attraction, love and betrayal. I've always been interested in the intensity of female connection, in its different forms. Like many writers, I'm drawn to things that are chaotic, funny and dark - this play fuses these together.”

With Ruby & I poster

With Ruby and I is directed by Christine Kempell and stars Rach Mullock, Lexi Pickett and Sam Cartwright.

Tickets are available for May 22-24 at www.brightonfringe.org/events/with-ruby-and-i.

For more details about our creative writing courses, please go to: www.chi.ac.uk/english-and-creative-writing.