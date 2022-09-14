Chichester College announces bank holiday closure

On Monday September 19, the day of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday September 19 at 11am. Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the Lying-in-State, members of the public will have the opportunity to pay their respects to The Queen. The Lying-in-State will end on September 19 and the Coffin will be taken in Procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the State Funeral Service will take place.

Chichester College