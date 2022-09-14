Chichester College announces bank holiday closure
Chichester College Group have announced the closure of all their closures for the upcoming bank holiday following the passing of the Queen.
On Monday September 19, the day of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday September 19 at 11am. Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects.
During the Lying-in-State, members of the public will have the opportunity to pay their respects to The Queen. The Lying-in-State will end on September 19 and the Coffin will be taken in Procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the State Funeral Service will take place.
Chichester College, along with other schools and colleges, will be closed to allow people around the world to mourn her loss.The College will reopen on Tuesday, September 20.