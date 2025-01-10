Chichester College celebrates first Nurse Cadets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chichester College’s first-ever cohort of Chichester College’s Nurse Cadets marked passing their course with a celebration ceremony recently.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was announced in May that the Chichester College Group and the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) had launched the Prince of Wales Nursing Cadet Scheme.

To mark the completion of the first programme, Chichester College hosted an event to mark the occasion. The celebration featured speeches from lecturers, the presentation of certificates to students, and a selection of tea, coffee, and cakes prepared by the staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all concluded with students receiving a goodie bag of different things to mark the occasion, which included some Chichester College merchandise.

The cadets sat down waiting to receive their awards

Lily Godfrey, one of the cadet students, said: “I wanted to gain a bit more experience alongside the course I am currently doing, so this was a great opportunity to do it, working in a hospital as well gives you a great experience.

“I want to go off to university to train to be an adult nurse, then carry on my training to become a neonatal nurse. Having this cadet programme done gives me that experience and understanding moving forward.”

Lisa Hooper, another one of the students, added: “I am very passionate about nursing, and I thought this was a great way to get my foot in the door and get experience with the nurses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The lecturers explained everything really well. We knew exactly what was expected from the start. They also prepared us well for our placements, so we weren’t too nervous going into that too.”

The first cohort of Chichester College’s Nurse Cadets celebrating passing their course

It is hoped that this first group of students finishing the course will pave the way for the college to run more programmes in the future.

Helen Gibbons, Nursing Cadet Advisor at the Royal College of Nursing, said: “This was our first cohort of RCN cadets with Chichester College, and the enthusiasm shown by these young people in their learning was evident throughout the course. The high level of support they received from Amy, their lecturer, was clearly reflected in the quality of their completed workbooks.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Chichester College and extend our gratitude to our health partners for providing insightful observational placements. At the Royal College of Nursing, we are excited to follow the journeys of these talented and motivated young individuals as they consider their future careers in healthcare.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathy Hennessy, one of the lecturers involved in the programme, added: “I am immensely proud, they were so enthusiastic, so full of excitement, and they attended every session in placement and in college. They have all done so well.

“They have been an amazing group of students, they are very compassionate, and enthusiastic, they work really well as a team and help each other.”

Helen Loftus, Principal of Chichester College, also said: “We are incredibly proud of our first-ever cohort of Nurse Cadets. Their dedication and enthusiasm have been inspiring, and this programme has given them invaluable experience for their future careers. We look forward to seeing many more students follow in their footsteps.”

To find out more about the Prince of Wales Nursing Cadet Scheme, please visit – https://www.chichester.ac.uk/study-with-us/royal-college-of-nursing/