Chichester College Group celebrates Outstanding Ofsted report

Chichester College Group has received its sixth consecutive Outstanding rating in all areas for its residential care standards, following a recent inspection.

The inspection, which took place in June, praised the support for students’ wellbeing, describing it as a ‘particular strength of the provision’ and a ‘wide range of professionals ensure that they receive a bespoke, student-led response.’

It particularly commended the importance placed on student voice, saying it is ‘integral to the day-to-day running of the college…There is an effective and influential student representative group specifically for residential students. Issues that are raised via delegated representatives are responded to effectively.’

Vicki Illingworth, Deputy Chief Executive and Executive Principal at CCG, said: “We are exceptionally proud of this Outstanding grade, our sixth for our care standards. It is testament to the unwavering dedication of our staff and the strength of our college community that we have been able to maintain these high standards over such a long period.

“There was a lot of positive feedback. Inspectors commented on positive relationships and respect, highly effective support, welfare and safeguarding; a real consistency of approach and collaboration across all teams involved in student support at an individual student level.

“This is an incredible achievement that reflects the hard work that goes into caring for our under-18s in halls of residence and homestay settings at Chichester and Worthing Colleges. It recognises the absolute focus that we have in ensuring we provide a nurturing environment where our students’ needs are supported and they can flourish, achieving the success that they deserve.”

The report praised the college group’s homestay provision, reporting that ‘hosts are unanimously positive about the support they receive from staff.’

Inspectors also noted that students ‘benefit from having positive, caring and friendly relationships with staff’ and concluded that ‘staff work consistently and effectively to make the college an inclusive place to stay and study.’