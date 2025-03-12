Chichester College Group partners with FE Sussex to help take the work out of finding work in Sussex
Janet Clark, Chief Executive Officer at FE Sussex, said: "Landed represents a significant step forward in addressing the skills gap in Sussex by bringing together job seekers and local vacancies on one accessible platform.”
What Landed Offers:
- For Job Seekers: Build profiles that match your values and skills with the perfect job opportunities. Enjoy features like CV building, personality profiling, and instant notifications for application updates.
- For Employers: Post unlimited job listings for free, exclusively for Sussex businesses. Streamline your recruitment process and find the right candidates for apprenticeships, part-time work, and volunteering roles.
- For Colleges and Education Providers: Cohort management system to track student progress, provide career advice, and gather valuable data on skills and employment trends.
Addressing Local Skills Needs:
Developed in response to the Local Skills Improvement Plan by Future Skills Sussex, Landed tackles key priorities such as:
- Helping employers find skilled individuals
- Promoting job sectors and roles across Sussex
- Testing innovative approaches to skills assessment and personality profiling
Collaborative Development:
Landed was created through extensive collaboration with further education and sixth form colleges, employers, and post-16 education participants across Sussex. All seven Sussex colleges and college groups are involved, with support from the Sussex Chamber of Commerce, Love Local Jobs, and local authorities.
Paul Rolfe, Associate Principal for Employers and Stakeholders at Chichester College Group, said: “The collaborative approach to developing Landed ensures it meets the real needs of our community. It is a really exciting initiative which connects the next generation of talent with opportunities within our local region.
“We’re excited to see how this platform will transform employment opportunities for our students and strengthen connections with local employers.”
The Landed app is now available for download on both Android and iOS app stores. Employers and colleges can access the web platform at www.landedjobs.co.uk.