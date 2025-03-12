Chichester College Group partners with FE Sussex to help take the work out of finding work in Sussex

Chichester College Group is proud to partner with FE Sussex for the launch of Landed, an innovative mobile app designed to revolutionise job hunting and recruitment across Sussex. It aims to connect job seekers, employers, and education providers, offering a comprehensive solution to local employment challenges.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janet Clark, Chief Executive Officer at FE Sussex, said: "Landed represents a significant step forward in addressing the skills gap in Sussex by bringing together job seekers and local vacancies on one accessible platform.”

What Landed Offers:

For Job Seekers: Build profiles that match your values and skills with the perfect job opportunities. Enjoy features like CV building, personality profiling, and instant notifications for application updates.

Build profiles that match your values and skills with the perfect job opportunities. Enjoy features like CV building, personality profiling, and instant notifications for application updates. For Employers: Post unlimited job listings for free, exclusively for Sussex businesses. Streamline your recruitment process and find the right candidates for apprenticeships, part-time work, and volunteering roles.

Post unlimited job listings for free, exclusively for Sussex businesses. Streamline your recruitment process and find the right candidates for apprenticeships, part-time work, and volunteering roles. For Colleges and Education Providers: Cohort management system to track student progress, provide career advice, and gather valuable data on skills and employment trends.

User (UGC) Submitted

Addressing Local Skills Needs:

Developed in response to the Local Skills Improvement Plan by Future Skills Sussex, Landed tackles key priorities such as:

Helping employers find skilled individuals

Promoting job sectors and roles across Sussex

Testing innovative approaches to skills assessment and personality profiling

Collaborative Development:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Landed was created through extensive collaboration with further education and sixth form colleges, employers, and post-16 education participants across Sussex. All seven Sussex colleges and college groups are involved, with support from the Sussex Chamber of Commerce, Love Local Jobs, and local authorities.

Paul Rolfe, Associate Principal for Employers and Stakeholders at Chichester College Group, said: “The collaborative approach to developing Landed ensures it meets the real needs of our community. It is a really exciting initiative which connects the next generation of talent with opportunities within our local region.

“We’re excited to see how this platform will transform employment opportunities for our students and strengthen connections with local employers.”

The Landed app is now available for download on both Android and iOS app stores. Employers and colleges can access the web platform at www.landedjobs.co.uk.