Chichester College students bring the seaside to local family centre

Art & Design students from Chichester College transformed a blank wall into a vibrant celebration of community at the Arun West Family Hub in Bersted, unveiling a stunning mural that now brightens the heart of the centre.

The mural, bursting with colour and imagination, was designed by students across the level 2 art & design and animation & illustration programmes as well as those on the level 1 art & design course.

Inspired by seaside theme, the artwork features joyful scenes of togetherness, nature, and inclusivity - reflecting the values and energy of the community it serves.

Justine Howard, Family Hub Team Manager, and her team at Arun West Family Hub were thrilled with the mural, which has already become a talking point among the families who use the hub’s services. She said: “Having the mural painted on the large back wall of the Family Room has transformed the room completely.

Some of the college's Art and Design students and lecturers painting the mural

“It is the first thing you see when you walk into the room and is a fantastic addition to the whole building which has families and children of all ages visiting all week.

“We are planning a visual treasure hunt for children to find marine life and objects as part of their visit to the Family Hub.

“The students’ work is excellent, the attention to detail is superb and it has really come together beautifully.”

The mural incorporates elements of designs from different students – including quirky characters, seaside motifs and the Sussex coast.

It was painted by a team of dedicated students – Ayla Dalgleish, Sophie Theuma, Julia North, Angelina Ceilao, Louis Joel and Nicole Berry – over four days, supported by a number of staff members from the college.

Helen Loftus, Principal at Chichester College, said: “The students and staff have done a remarkable job, bringing together different designs to create a stunning mural which will be enjoyed by so many local families.

“This was a wonderful opportunity for our students to work with real clients to a set brief, giving them fantastic work experience – as well as providing an opportunity to make an important contribution to our community.

“The students are incredible artists. I think anyone who sees this mural will agree. We are so proud of what they have achieved. My thanks also go to the phenomenal staff team who supported them.”