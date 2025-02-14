Chichester dance specialist appears on The One Show

The University of Chichester’s Edel Quin appeared on BBC1’s The One Show yesterday (Feb 13) in an interview with Angela Rippon, as part of a national campaign to get the nation dancing.

Edel, Associate Lecturer in Dance at the University, described to the TV presenter how dance can improve mental health and mood, as well as talking about the wider benefits of dance as exercise.

She said: “It was an honour to speak with Angela Rippon about the research evidence for the psychological benefits of dance. Dance is an often underestimated, yet proven, way of staying fit and healthy, enhancing psychological wellbeing and reducing symptoms of mental health.

“On our Dance Science courses here at the University of Chichester, our students learn about and add to the research evidence on the physical and psychological benefits of dance for all populations. It is wonderful to be able to support the #Let'sDance campaign, spearheaded by Angela, which aims to champion the benefits of dance and encourage everyone to get dancing for better health and wellbeing.”

To watch the clip, go to bbc.co.uk/iplayer

Let’s Dance is a movement of dance organisations, charities, health professionals, community groups and celebrities getting together for the first national day of dance on March 2 2025 with the aim of getting more people dancing. To get involved, join a dance class or for more information, go to: ets-dance.org.uk

To find out more about dance courses at the University of Chichester, go to: chi.ac.uk/dance