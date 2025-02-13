Chichester degree apprentice in the running for ‘apprentice of the year’ award
Jessica Hughes, who is studying BA (Hons) Management as part of the Chartered Management Degree Apprenticeship, is working at Crawley for the medical manufacturer, Welland Medical, as a Continuous Improvement/Lean Coordinator alongside her university study.
Jessica was nominated by Welland Medical's Technical Director Sarah Duckworth, and was invited to interview for shortlisted candidates before being announced as a finalist on Monday (10 February).
She said: “It’s really exciting. I just feel privileged that my company provided me with this opportunity. I wanted to advocate that apprenticeships are the way to go, and all the hard work is worth it.”
On why she’d recommend a degree apprenticeship, Jessica added: “There’s just so many advantages, it gives everything context, you learn a lot of theory at university but through an apprenticeship you understand what the real best practice is for a company. Plus, you are free of debt and getting paid at the same time!"
David Goodman, Senior Lecturer in Leadership and Management, said: “Jess has always been engaged in her learning and it’s no surprise she has been nominated by her employer. Her contribution in sessions is always strong with a very clear focus on how what she is learning will make an impact at work.”
The winners will be announced at the Gatwick Diamond Business Awards ceremony, which takes place on 20 March in Brighton.
To find out more about degree apprenticeships at the University of Chichester, visit: chi.ac.uk/degree-apprenticeships/