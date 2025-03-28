Chichester degree apprentice wins ‘apprentice of the year’ award
Jessica Hughes, who is studying BA (Hons) Management as part of the Chartered Management Degree Apprenticeship, is working at Crawley for the medical manufacturer, Welland Medical, as a Continuous Improvement/Lean Coordinator alongside her university study.
Jessica was nominated by Welland Medical’s Technical Director, Sarah Duckworth.
Jessica said: “It was a privilege to be a part of an event that shared enthusiasm to grow the businesses within the area. I am so grateful for the award and the support network I have had within my company and at the university.
“I hope these celebrations shed light on what amazing opportunities apprenticeships are and continue to champion why we need them.”
On why she’d recommend a degree apprenticeship, Jessica added: “There’s just so many advantages, it gives everything context, you learn a lot of theory at university but through an apprenticeship you understand what the real best practice is for a company. Plus, you are free of debt and getting paid at the same time!”
David Goodman, Senior Lecturer in Leadership and Management, said: “As a teaching team we were delighted to hear that Jess has won this year as it reflects the benefits our programme can provide for staff and employers. She has worked really hard during the last few years and will, no doubt, go on to achieve future success.”
To find out more about degree apprenticeships at the University of Chichester, visit: www.chi.ac.uk/degree-apprenticeships/