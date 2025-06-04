Chichester Fine Arts students showcase work at summer Degree Show

By Claire Andrews
Contributor
Published 4th Jun 2025, 15:09 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 15:14 BST

Ten imaginative and talented final year Fine Arts students from the University of Chichester are presenting an exciting graduation Degree Show this week at the University’s Bognor Regis campus.

Selected highlights will then be touring to the Oxmarket Contemporary gallery in Chichester.

The exhibition includes painting, printmaking and sculpture, using techniques which the students have personalised and developed during their three-year course.

Tutor Tim Sandys-Renton said: “These ten graduating students have produced an extraordinary exhibition, covering a wide variety of styles and approaches from painterly hyper-reality and other forms of realism through to process-led abstraction, surrealism and political satire. The artists have produced this work alongside other modules which test their theoretical and contextual understanding and position themselves in such a way to build their professionalism and career prospects. The pressure is considerable, and they’ve responded commendably.”

The 2025 Fine Arts degree show opens on Friday 6 June.The 2025 Fine Arts degree show opens on Friday 6 June.
A special preview takes place at the St Michaels building on the Bognor Regis campus on Thursday 5 June from 6-9pm. The free exhibition will then be open from Friday 6 to Wednesday 11 June (11am-6pm weekdays, 11am-4pm weekends).

Selected work will then move to the Oxmarket Contemporary gallery in Chichester from Tuesday 24 June to Sunday 6 July, thanks to the support of The Arts Society Chichester.

