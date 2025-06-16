Chichester football coaching degree first to get ASPA endorsement

The University of Chichester’s BSc (Hons) Football Coaching and Performance degree has become the first undergraduate programme in the UK to be officially endorsed by the Association of Sport Performance Analysts (ASPA).

This landmark endorsement highlights the course’s strong emphasis on applied learning, professional standards and industry relevance, offering students a clear pathway into careers within football coaching and performance analysis.

Daniel Potter, Programme Leader at the University of Chichester, said: “We are proud to be the first UK university to receive ASPA endorsement. It reflects our dedication to providing students with a high-quality, practical education that meets the evolving demands of the football industry.”

Dr Colin Barnes, ASPA Academic Advisory Board member, said: “This endorsement assures prospective students with an interest in football analysis that the Chichester degree offers a contemporary, industry-aligned curriculum supported by access to modern performance analysis software and technology.

"It opens doors to opportunities across the football industry and reflects our shared commitment to developing work-ready, skilled professionals.”

The endorsement also provides students with exclusive access to ASPA’s professional network, events, and development opportunities, reinforcing the programme’s focus on real-world preparation and industry engagement.

For more information on the course, visit www.chi.ac.uk/sport/course/bsc-hons-football-coaching-and-performance/