Chichester football coaching degree first to get ASPA endorsement
This landmark endorsement highlights the course’s strong emphasis on applied learning, professional standards and industry relevance, offering students a clear pathway into careers within football coaching and performance analysis.
Daniel Potter, Programme Leader at the University of Chichester, said: “We are proud to be the first UK university to receive ASPA endorsement. It reflects our dedication to providing students with a high-quality, practical education that meets the evolving demands of the football industry.”
Dr Colin Barnes, ASPA Academic Advisory Board member, said: “This endorsement assures prospective students with an interest in football analysis that the Chichester degree offers a contemporary, industry-aligned curriculum supported by access to modern performance analysis software and technology.
"It opens doors to opportunities across the football industry and reflects our shared commitment to developing work-ready, skilled professionals.”
The endorsement also provides students with exclusive access to ASPA’s professional network, events, and development opportunities, reinforcing the programme’s focus on real-world preparation and industry engagement.
For more information on the course, visit www.chi.ac.uk/sport/course/bsc-hons-football-coaching-and-performance/