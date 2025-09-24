Chichester High School embraces digital detox with new Yondr pouch system for enhanced learning and wellbeing

Chichester High School is set to introduce an innovative initiative designed to significantly enhance the learning environment and boost student wellbeing: the implementation of Yondr mobile phone pouches across the school. Starting after the October half term break, students will secure their mobile phones in individual Yondr pouches upon arrival, keeping them locked until the end of the school day.

The move comes as schools across the country grapple with the pervasive impact of mobile phones on student concentration, social interactions, and mental health. Chichester High School has proactively decided to address these challenges head-on, believing that a focused learning environment free from digital distractions will lead to improved academic outcomes and a more positive school culture.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the Yondr system to Chichester High School," said Nicholas Taylor and Naomi Lewry, Co-Headteachers at Chichester High School. "Our core mission is to provide the best possible education for our students, and increasingly, mobile phones have become a significant barrier to this. We've observed how phones can disrupt lessons, detract from face-to-face interactions, and contribute to anxiety among young people."

The Yondr system works by having each student place their mobile phone into a soft, lockable pouch at the start of the school day. Students retain possession of their personal pouch throughout the day, but it can only be unlocked using specific unlocking stations located at the school's exit points. In case of an emergency, students can request to have their phone unlocked by staff.

"This isn't about banning phones; it's about creating dedicated, distraction-free learning and personal connection," Nicholas Taylor added. "By removing the temptation of social media, texts, and notifications during lessons and break times, we anticipate a noticeable improvement in student engagement, deeper learning, and more meaningful interactions among peers. It also helps to address issues around cyberbullying that can often spill into the school day."

The school has received an overwhelmingly positive response to the planned introduction from the school community. Parents have expressed support for an initiative that promises to reduce screen time and foster a more traditional, yet still dynamic, educational setting.

"We believe this step will empower our students to be more present in their learning and social lives," Naomi Lewry added. "It encourages them to engage fully with their teachers and classmates, rediscover hobbies during breaks, and ultimately, develop stronger self-regulation skills in an increasingly digital world. This is a progressive step towards nurturing well-rounded individuals ready for future success."

Chichester High School is committed to supporting its students to thrive in every aspect of their development. The introduction of Yondr pouches is a testament to this commitment, marking a significant step towards creating an optimal environment for academic excellence and student wellbeing.