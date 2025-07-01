Chichester music lecturer joins national musicians’ board
The ISM is Britain’s oldest professional body for musicians, founded in 1884, and represents more than 11,000 members across performance, composition, education and the wider music industry.
Elected to represent the South region for the next three years, Bruno will help steer the ISM’s work on fair pay, musicians’ rights and the fast-moving challenges of AI, streaming services and shrinking music education budgets.
“It’s a tough moment for anyone starting a career in music,” Bruno said. “By sitting on the ISM Board I hope to give our students a direct line to current industry debates and to make sure their voices are heard in shaping whatever comes next.”
Bruno’s appointment strengthens the Conservatoire’s industry links and underlines the University’s commitment to research-informed, professionally focused teaching.
