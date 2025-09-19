Chichester named one of the best teaching universities in the UK

The University of Chichester is fast gaining a reputation as one of the best teaching universities in the country, as it celebrates another excellent league table result.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today it was revealed the University has been ranked 12th in the UK for teaching quality in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026.

This follows hot on the heels of being awarded The Daily Mail’s University of the Year for teaching excellence, and 8th for student satisfaction with teaching in The Guardian’s 2026 league table over the past few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Symeon Dagkas, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said: “It is great to see that the effort and hard work of our talented teaching community here at Chichester has been recognised. Students who choose this university are welcomed into a community of dedicated lecturers and professional services staff who are committed to ensuring students enjoy the very best education.”

Students enjoy some of the highest teaching standards in the country at the University of Chichester

In a further positive development, students at the university are also amongst the happiest in the UK, with the institution ranked 11th for student satisfaction by Unifreshers.co.uk.

In The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 (results released today) the university gained an overall result of 54th, 8 places higher than its 2025 result, and revealed: ‘Renowned for its close-knit atmosphere, this small West Sussex university folds seaside charm and countryside comforts into the academic timetable.’

For more information about the University of Chichester, go to www.chi.ac.uk.