Chichester nursery celebrates ‘Good’ rating in glowing Ofsted report

St Richard’s Nursery is celebrating a fantastic achievement following a recent Ofsted inspection, where it was rated ‘Good’ in every category.

The report praised the nursery as a “warm and welcoming” environment where children enter happily and are eager to begin their day. The inspector observed that children are active learners who benefit from a thoughtfully planned day, engaging confidently in a wide range of activities – particularly enjoying the nursery’s outdoor space.

Staff were described as “good role models”, creating a caring and supportive atmosphere that helps children feel secure and ready to learn. The nursery’s well-designed curriculum was commended for meeting the needs of all children and supporting their development effectively.

The inspector also highlighted the strong relationships with parents, noting the open communication and shared commitment to each child’s progress. The enthusiasm and dedication of the staff team were clearly recognised, with the report describing them as “enthusiastic” and focused on helping every child thrive.

Diane Wynne, Nursery Manager, expressed her pride in the team’s success: “We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of our Ofsted inspection. At St Richard’s, we work hard to create a happy, nurturing environment where children can flourish. It’s wonderful to see the team’s commitment and care reflected in such a positive report. We’d also like to thank our amazing families for their ongoing support – it really is a community effort.”

With this recognition, St Richard’s Nursery looks forward to building on its strengths and continuing to provide high-quality early years education for the local community.