Chichester Politics lecturer comments on Trump’s first day as president

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Politics lecturer at the University of Chichester, Dr Tommy Lynch, believes the new US president Donald Trump’s raft of executive orders will have an impact on the political climate in the UK, as well as the rest of the world.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With potential for anti-immigration feeling to increase and climate change denial to become a more mainstream belief, he warns ‘we should pay attention to the impact of this new presidency.’

Dr Lynch said: “On the first day of his second term, Trump started to fulfil some of his campaign promises: rolling back protections from LGBTQ+ people, beginning efforts to drastically reduce legal and illegal immigration and signalling an end to environmental protections. While there has already been discussion of the tricky relationship between the UK government and the new administration, we should also pay attention to the impact this new presidency may have on the political climate more generally. We’ve already seen the importing of US style anti-‘woke’ politics and climate scepticism. At least in the short term, Trump’s policies are sure to breathe new life into those positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact that Trump has prioritised withdrawing from the Paris Agreement and ramping up fossil fuel extraction is particularly concerning given the evidence that governments around the world (particularly in ‘the West’) are repeatedly failing to enact meaningful measures to address climate change. Opening up new drilling won’t provide more oil or gas to the US anytime soon because drilling takes a long time. Instead, his policies indicate to Americans and people around the world that climate change isn’t a real problem. To those who disagree with that view, it makes effort to combat climate change feel even more futile.”

For more information on Politics and International Relations courses at the University of Chichester, go to www.chi.ac.uk/politics-international-relations.