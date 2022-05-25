Chichester Pride - first-ever festival heading for a sell-out

Dawn

The exhibition runs from May 25 to June 18.

Director Phil Randles saidInevitably two artists will approach a subject in two entirely different ways.

"The Two points of View exhibition at The Fittleworth Gallery explores how two acclaimed and widely exhibited artists create arresting and dramatic paintings from initially unremarkable household objects and plants.

" It is a masterclass in turning the ordinary into the extraordinary.

“Both Karin Moorhouse and Andrew Churchill are remarkably talented artists and, although their techniques and perspectives are different, they both relish the challenge of viewing an object be it a frond of a fern or an egg on floorboards, close up to create a powerful image.

"Karen uses pattern and unusual viewpoints to emphasise the colour and form of her subjects.

"Andrew creates strong images from dramatic cropping and texture. Combining the two bodies of work creates a powerful and memorable exhibition.

“Karin Moorhouse started life as a textile designer and following her roots is introducing elements of pattern back into some of her new work.

"For Karin it has always been the creative process that has been as important as the final work and changes occur regularly during the painting.

“Karin has exhibited many times at The Mall Galleries, London and has been part of mixed shows at Pallant House and Oxmarket Galleries both in Chichester and the Dragon and Kevis House Galleries in Petworth as well as Arundel and Brighton Festivals.

"Her work is in several private collections and she has run painting workshops in Mallorca, Italy and France and currently teaches at the Mill Studio, Arundel.

“Andrew Churchill has had a long and successful career both as an artist but also running art galleries.

"After a foundation degree at Farnham and a BA in fine arts at Bath Academy of Art he has combined gallery management and publishing with painting.

“He has exhibited widely in London and the South and paintings and drawings are held in private collections in United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, France, Ireland, Norway, Spain and USA.”

Phil added: “The Fittleworth Gallery aims to provide a unique hub for Art and Artists from the South Downs, away from the bustle of the busy high street, valuing both traditional and historical art as well as the creativity and originality of more contemporary work.

" We offer an exciting mix of paintings, sculptures and prints in a bright, creative space.”