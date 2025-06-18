Chichester pupils in mock law trial

Pupils from colleges across the region took part in a mock trial last week, organised by the University of Chichester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 80 students from local colleges visited the university campus to become lawyers for the day, trying a criminal damage case in the moot room and even donning wigs and gowns so that they looked the part.

The participating sixth forms and colleges were St Phillip Howard Sixth Form, Brighton, Hove and Sussex Sixth Form College (BHASVIC), City of Portsmouth College, Itchen Sixth Form College, Worthing College and Havant and South Downs College (HSDC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Browning, Senior Lecturer in Law, who organised the day, said: “It was excellent to welcome students from across Sussex and Hampshire for our second annual mock trial event. Students competed against each other presenting their case, cross-examining witnesses and arguing before expert judges.

Tell us your news

“The day was exciting from the very start and it was such a pleasure to see so many students motivated about the further study of law and dreaming of entering legal professions, which I’m sure many of them will achieve. All the students did their sixth forms and colleges proud and I wish them all the best in their very bright futures.”

The case this year explored the crime of criminal camage, with all teams presenting compelling arguments. It was closely contested, with the eventual winners coming from St Phillip Howard Sixth Form.

There was also an opportunity for the students to experience life on the Chichester campus, have lunch in the Student’s Union and take part in a law workshop with some of the teaching team.

This year’s event was sponsored by Trethowans law firm.

For more information about law courses at the University of Chichester, go to www.chi.ac.uk/law.