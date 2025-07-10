Chichester pupils shine at project showcase

Year 8 pupils at The Prebendal School impressed staff, families, and fellow pupils last week with their creativity and confidence as they presented their PSPQ (Prebendal School Project Qualification) work in a special showcase event.

The PSPQ is a highlight of the Year 8 curriculum, giving pupils the chance to explore a subject of personal interest in depth. Over the course of several weeks, pupils researched, planned, and created independent projects, developing valuable skills in enquiry, time management, and communication.

This year’s wide-ranging topics included healthy eating, brain science, different personality types, and the principles of sailing. From detailed posters and practical demonstrations to interactive quizzes and model boats, each project reflected the pupil’s enthusiasm and hard work.

Parents and teachers were invited to the final presentation afternoon, where pupils spoke confidently about their chosen subjects and answered thoughtful questions from guests.

The event not only celebrated the achievements of the pupils but also marked an important milestone as they prepare to move on to their senior schools.

Mr Bache (Head of English ) said, “The PSPQ gives our pupils a chance to discover what they’re passionate about. It’s been wonderful to see the variety and quality of work this year.”

